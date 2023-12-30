Christmas 2023: Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi celebrates with Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Neha Dhupia recently offered a sneak peek into the Christmas festivities at the Kaushal household, where Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the joyous occasion. On December 25th, as Christmas resonated globally with immense cheer, Neha Dhupia shared a series of candid snapshots on her Instagram handle.

Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s Christmas celebrations

The Instagram post commenced with heartwarming pictures of the couples – Neha and Angad Bedi, and Vicky and Katrina, exuding happiness for the camera. The festive vibe continued with a sweet moment of Vicky planting a kiss on his mother’s head, surrounded by Angad and Sunny Kaushal, who sported an adorable Santa cap.

The following frames captured the Punjabi swag between Vicky and Angad, showcasing their playful camaraderie. A subsequent photo featured Vicky in a Santa cap, hand-in-hand with his loving wife Katrina, alongside Neha and Angad. The familial warmth extended to a perfect group picture, including Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s mother, with Vicky, Sunny, and Angad completing the family tableau.

The album unfolded with playful antics, showcasing Vicky and Angad goofing around, culminating in a joyous moment captured between Vicky, Neha, and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, sharing hearty laughter. The images portrayed Neha and Angad twinning in blue night suits, while Vicky and Katrina coordinated in white T-shirts and blue denim.

In essence, Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post immortalized the festive spirit and camaraderie shared among the close-knit group, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into the Christmas celebrations of these Bollywood stars.