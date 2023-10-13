College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani

During the beautiful years of college days, every girl wishes to be the center of attraction, especially with their fashion sense. And the young girls often get confused about what to wear and how to style. So here are some stunning crop top and skirt inspirations from Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, and Hansika Motwani to be college-ready.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Be the classy girl of your college group in the plain cropped shirt top paired with a high waist tangerine long skirt embellished with small hearts. You can style it with small earrings and high heels to look classy, just like Tamannaah Bhatia.

Trisha Krishnan

You can be the one who is everyone’s favorite at the college with the glam like Trisha Krishnan. She opts for a hot pink basic crop top paired with a printed floor-sweeping skirt. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the oxidized necklace and earrings. She looks gorgeous in her simplicity.

Hansika Motwani

Get that darling look to be the attention seeker like Hansika Motwani. The actress opts for a white see-through crop top, which she pairs with a white mini skirt, giving herself a sense of sensuality. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the gold earrings and bracelets. Isn’t she giving the ‘Pooh’ vibes like Kareena Kapoor?

