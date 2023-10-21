“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out

Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora has once again set social media ablaze with her latest Instagram post, offering fans an enticing sneak peek into her forthcoming project. The ever-stylish diva, who is known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, shared a candid mirror selfie that oozed elegance and intrigue.

Malaika Arora is all glitter n shine in her new avatar

In the captivating snapshot, Malaika Arora is seen in what appears to be her vanity van, leaving her followers in eager anticipation of what’s in store. The actress exuded a magnetic aura as she donned a resplendent golden embellished blouse, adorned with intricate dori detailing on the back. This stylish ensemble was perfectly paired with a dazzling black dhoti-style bottom, enhanced by golden zari work along the border.

Check out photo:

Malaika, true to her fashion-forward reputation, added a touch of finesse with a sleek floral hairbun, completing her look with a bold and glamorous makeup style that accentuated her striking features. It’s clear that Malaika Arora is gearing up for something truly remarkable, and her fans can hardly wait to unravel the mystery behind this exciting new project.

With her impeccable fashion sense and charismatic presence, Malaika Arora continues to captivate audiences, and this latest teaser only adds to the buzz surrounding her upcoming endeavour. Stay tuned as Malaika unveils more about this intriguing project, promising a visual spectacle that’s bound to leave a lasting impression on her fans and admirers alike.

Are you excited to witness the Malaika magic once again? Let us know in the comments, right away!