Croissant- Avocado Toast: Malaika Arora Turns 48 With Foodie Treat

The queen of hearts, Malaika Arora, is a well-known personality in the town. She became a brand with her item numbers in Bollywood movies. In contrast, her fashion keeps her in top news. And today is her birthday. Let’s take a look at how she is celebrating.

Malaika Arora’s Foodie Birthday Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shares a glimpse of her Dubai birthday celebration. In 2023, the actress turns 48 years old. In the series of photos, Malaika enjoys her birthday with a delicious food treat. She begins her morning with a refreshing breakfast, including fruit juices, croissants, fruits, and other healthy food. Followed by some healthy avocado toast and, lastly, the dreamy ocean view with a glass of juice in hand.

She keeps her fashion minimal and comfortable in a jeans top and plunging dress. Her expressions show she is having a great time at her birthday celebrations.

In the long caption, Malaika expressed her gratitude for everything she has in her life, from good people to money and times. “As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, ( in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength.”

Further, she mentions the moody feelings, “Here’s to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!”

