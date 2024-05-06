Cuteness Overloaded: Palak Tiwari Winks For Fans In Selfie Photos

Palak Tiwari is a heartthrob actress and social media influencer. She rose to fame with the song Bijlee Bijlee alongside Hardy Sandhu. Her active presence on social media keeps her in the top buzz. We know we are in for a treat whenever the actress shares a new post on her profile. This time, she treats fans with her cuteness.

In the latest Instagram photos, Palak Tiwari looked as cute as ever. In the selfie photos, she showcases her real self off-camera. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress can be seen showcasing her quirkiness as she takes a selfie. However, she teased her fans by winking her eyes, making her look too cute. The actress often wins hearts with her cute gestures.

Enjoying the weekend vibes, Palak can be seen wearing a simple green sleeveless top, which gives her cool vibes in the scorching summer. However, it was her hairstyle that caught our attention. She left her hair open, secured with a white hair band, creating a vintage vibe. The rosy pink cheeks, smokey shiny eyes, and glossy brown lips completed her ‘home’ look.

With her cuteness, Palak often steals our attention. However, her edgy jawline never fails to impress. Her quirkiness and charisma are undeniably oh-so-breathtaking.

Palak Tiwari made her debut in films with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and others.