Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh Enjoys Quality Time At Home, Varun Dhawan Hops On Pop Corn

Embracing parenthood is one of the most amazing and precious experiences. Recently, Varun Dhawan became the father of a little princess. The actor also celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a cute pic with his little champ. In contrast, Ranveer Singh is on the verge of becoming a father. Before being blessed with the newborn, the father-to-be enjoys some time alone. Let’s take a look at what the new dad and dad-to-be are doing today.

Inside Ranveer Singh’s Quality Day

On his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of his chill day. The actor looks charming in the photos in a beige woolen sweater with comfy pajamas. However, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor’s structured beard, mustache, and lush hairstyle caught our attention. Throughout the photos, the actor looks cool in a simple look, while the smile on his face hints at happiness and calm. Undeniably, Ranveer is eager to experience fatherhood.

Inside Varun Dhawan’s Food Extravaganza

The new dad, Varun, is enjoying being a father to a little princess. However, taking some time off from household chores, the Bawaal actor is having some time with himself today. Varun steps out in town to watch a movie in the theatre. The actor doesn’t reveal which movie he is watching, but he introduces his ultimate movie partner, which is popcorn. Hoping on popcorn is a must while watching a movie.