Decoding Malaika Arora's Cookies Love, (Unseen Pics)

Malaika Arora is a travel enthusiast. Along with that, she loves to taste the different delicacies of the world. And this time, the actress is devouring cookies.

One of the best item girls of B-town, Malaika Arora, is always a treat to watch. Her lavish lifestyle a career in the industry everything is incredible and inspiring. Like many of her favorite things, travelling to different places is one. She takes time off amidst her business to spend in nature with her love. Yet again, she dropped some pictures of her gram, and you will find her unbound love for cookies in the pictures.

Malaika Arora’s Cookie Love

Malaika Arora, in her latest Instagram photo dump, shares a series of pictures from her vacation along with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. In the first picture below, the diva is enjoying some delicious brown cookies. Her facial expression shows how much she enjoyed having that in her hand, apart from enjoying the yummy cookie. Malaika Arora explored the city with a casual and classic avatar.

Malaika Arora has a great time visiting the different natural beauty in the foreign country. And the credit for all these beautiful and adorable pictures goes to Arjun Kapoor. The actress captioned her post, ” Pictures = memories for a lifetime 🤍 📸 @arjunkapoor.”

Reacting to her amazing pictures, a user said, “I like the cookie and the lovely girl.” The other verified account commented, “Cookies and dreams.” While many others shared emoticons, Malaika Arora has a massive fan following on her account, with 17.5 million followers.

