Deepika Padukone is a large-sized actor: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan didn't stop at expressing his admiration for Deepika Padukone. He went on to shower praises on her as an actor and commend her for taking on the cameo role in Jawan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Sep,2023 20:56:19
Deepika Padukone is a large-sized actor: Shah Rukh Khan

The success of the film Jawan was celebrated with the presence of Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan, the talented Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, and other key members of the film’s team in Mumbai today. What stole the spotlight was SRK’s candid confession about how he envisioned Deepika for her role in ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh said, “I love her too much so I will never call her for something which doesn’t become of essence for her because she started her career with me.”

He admitted, “I will not lie, I saw her doing ‘Besharam Rang’ and I felt she will be good as a mother.” Shah Rukh didn’t stop at expressing his admiration for Deepika. He went on to shower praises on her as an actor and commend her for taking on the cameo role in Jawan. He shared, “It was very large-hearted of her. We are very close to each other, we love each other like family, but even then, sometimes work and profession come into your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor is very gutsy. She’s a large-size actor. Thank you, Deepika.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

