Deepika Padukone Redefines Royalty In Blue Banarasi Saree

Last night’s event, Umang in the City, was a star-studded affair. The event saw many big stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, and Salman Khan, among others. However, the style icon Deepika Padukone made a head-turning moment with her royalty charm in the blue saree.

Deepika Padukone’s Blue Saree Glam

On Saturday evening, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post and some photos on her story, sharing a glimpse of her royalty last night. For the event, the Jawan actress wore a beautiful royal blue Banarasi saree; the golden prints all over the saree increased her elegance. She pairs this eye-catching ethnic drape with a plain high neck and full-sleeved blouse, creating a royal moment with her fashion.

But wait! Deepika Padukone’s royal-ness doesn’t end there. The actress elevates her appearance, pairing her look with the statement gemstones embellished choker necklace and matching stud earrings. She wrapped her elegance with the sleek mid-part low bun. The smokey eye shadow and eyeliner enhance her beautiful eyes. With rosy cheeks and pink lips, Deepika Padukone looks nothing short of a royal queen.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s look in the blue Banarasi saree? Share your thoughts in the comments.