Deepika Padukone-Richa Chadha: Actresses Breaking Stereotype Balancing Work And Pregnancy

Bollywood actresses often set new standards in society by breaking stereotypes and empowering women in every field. Several beauties have proven that motherhood and a successful career can coexist by balancing their work and pregnancy. Check out the list, from Deepika Padukone to Richa Chadha.

1) Deepika Padukone: The mom-to-be Deepika is working even after announcing her pregnancy, launching new products of her skincare brand, or attending events. Recently, she appeared at the special trailer launch of her upcoming film Kalki 2898AD in her second trimester, flaunting her cute baby bump.

2) Alia Bhatt: The powerhouse of talent Alia was also working during her pregnancy. She was shooting for her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. Not only that, but she also attended several events that showcased her baby bump and promoted her film. On 6 November 2022, she was blessed with a baby girl named Raha.

3) Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Bebo of Bollywood often empowers women. To set a new standard, she also worked during her pregnancy and was often seen flaunting her baby bump at events. She did everything during both of her pregnancies. The actress has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

4) Yami Gautam: The gorgeous Yami also did everything during her pregnancy. She was snapped at the event for her recently released film Article 270. On 10 May, she was blessed with her first child, a baby boy.

5) Richa Chadha: The Fukrey actress is another example of breaking stereotypes. The actress actively promoted her recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is expecting her first child soon.