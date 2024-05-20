Disha Patani Looks Gorgeous in a Strapless Corset Dress, Mouni Roy Calls Her ‘Stunner’

Disha Patani does not need an introduction. The Bollywood actress is a multi-talented individual who excels in acting, dancing, and fashion. Her excellent on-screen performances have made her a well-known actor in the area. Her dancing skills have garnered her a devoted following. Her glamorous outfits put her in the spotlight wherever she goes. And now, in her most recent Instagram image, the actress displays her exquisite appearance in a stunning strapless corset dress. Take a look below!

Disha Patani’s Strapless Corset Dress Appearance-

Disha Patani recently wowed her fans on Instagram by sharing pictures of herself in a stunning corset dress. The outfit consists of a bralette with a sweetheart neckline heavily embellished with multi-colored, intricate work attached bralette to the tube-style corset midriff fitted, which a flared yellow and green floral printed long-length dress provides a snug fit, accentuating Disha’s waist and enhancing her hourglass figure.

Disha Patani’s Glam Appearance-

Disha accessorized the look minimally with a gold ring and wrist cuff, allowing the detailed dress to remain the centerpiece. Her makeup was fresh and glowing, with soft, dewy skin, subtle eye makeup, and a natural lip color. Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted loose waves, adding to the outfit’s overall ethereal and romantic vibe. In the pictures, the actress flaunts her stunning multi-colored strapless corset dress with charming expressions and a smile.

The post received widespread admiration, including a comment from actress Mouni Roy, who called her a “stunner.” This compliment highlights Disha’s effortless beauty and style, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.