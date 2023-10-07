Movies | Celebrities

Doha Diaries: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueliene Fernandez and others go candid [Photos]

Varun Dhawan, known for his vibrant energy, offered fans a unique glimpse behind the scenes of this spectacular event. He shared previously unseen, candid moments from the preparations and rehearsals, allowing fans to get a sneak peek into the inner workings of this grand entertainment extravaganza.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 15:35:44
Highlights:

  • “Entertainer No.1” event is a collaboration between Jjust Live, Visit Qatar, and Qatar’s F1 weekend.
  • It features top Indian stars like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackky Bhagnani, and a musical performance.
  • The event is scheduled for October 6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.
  • Varun Dhawan shared behind-the-scenes moments to build excitement.

The anticipation surrounding the “Entertainer No.1” event, presented in collaboration with Visit Qatar and expertly curated by Jjust Live, continues to soar. This landmark occasion signifies not only the debut of an Indian entertainment company in Qatar but also aligns seamlessly with the high-octane F1 weekend in Qatar. Scheduled for October 6, this grand event is slated to captivate fans and enthusiasts at the prestigious Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in Doha.

Entertainer No.1 in Qatar promises an unparalleled experience, featuring a stellar lineup of performances by some of India’s most luminous stars from the entertainment galaxy. Among these luminaries are the magnetic Varun Dhawan, the dynamic Tiger Shroff, the enigmatic Shahid Kapoor, the graceful Rakul Preet, the captivating Jacqueline Fernandez, and the versatile Jackky Bhagnani. Adding a crescendo of musical euphoria to the evening, the event will also feature a mesmerizing performance by the reigning sovereign of melodies.

As the F1 weekend in Qatar converges with this cultural spectacle, it promises to be a monumental celebration of entertainment and culture. This fusion of India’s vibrant talent with Qatar’s thriving hospitality and burgeoning tourism sectors will deliver an immersive experience that transcends borders and creates indelible memories. Against the backdrop of the pulsating energy of the F1 festivities, “Entertainer No.1” stands as the crowning jewel, offering a fusion of diverse entertainment and cultural richness while giving fans an intimate glimpse into the journey leading up to this unforgettable night.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

