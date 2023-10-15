Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos]

Tamannaah, the queen of style and grace, recently left us all spellbound with her jaw-dropping lehenga ensemble. This outfit, a mesmerizing shade of gold, was like a sartorial symphony to the eyes. The bralette-style blouse she sported was a true work of art, featuring a sweetheart neckline adorned with intricate silver embroidery and captivating mirrorwork detailing. It didn’t stop there; the blouse boasted full sleeves, and they were no ordinary sleeves, my friend. These beauties were decked out with embellished tassels and heavy mirror work, adding a touch of drama and flair to her ensemble. Oh, and let’s not forget the fitted bodice and the flirtatious cut-out pattern at the hem – pure elegance with a dash of mischief!

But that’s not all – the showstopper was the long flared skirt, lavishly adorned with intricate silver tassel embellishments. These tassels weren’t just accessories; they were the life of the party, adding that much-needed oomph to her look. The outfit, like a second skin, hugged Tamannaah’s body perfectly, accentuating her every curve and making her look like a goddess descended from the heavens.

And when it came to accessories, Tamannaah knew how to strike the right balance. She kept it minimal, understanding that her outfit deserved the spotlight. With just a pair of yellow emerald drop earrings and some high heels, she let her lehenga do all the talking.

Now, let’s talk about the glamorous makeup – it was like a work of art in itself. With a touch of nude shimmery eyeshadow, mascara that could rival the night sky, darkened eyebrows for that fierce look, glowing highlighter to illuminate her features, and rosy cheeks that added a pinch of playfulness – she was ready to conquer the world. And the final touch, a shade of glossy light pink lipstick, gave her a mesmerizing pout that could make anyone weak in the knees.

But the stunner take was her slicked-back wet hairstyle – a bold choice that paid off big time. It was the icing on the cake, completing her head-turning look and making us all bow down to her style prowess. Tamannaah, you truly are a fashion icon, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll surprise us with next!