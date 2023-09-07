Movies | Celebrities

Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Ananya Panday Flaunts Baby Bump, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani And Others Go Candid

Dream Girl 2 managed to gather love and money at the box office collection. Here, check out the success bash candid glimpse of Ananya Panday, Ekta Kapoor to, Anita Hassanandani

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Sep,2023 23:36:02
Dream Girl 2 producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded success bash in the town last night. Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundrra, Vikrant Massey, and others attended the event. In contrast, Ekta Kapoor posed for a selfie with her close friend Anita Hassanandani and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita Hassanandani shares a couple of snaps from the success bash. In the images, she can be seen posing for a selfie with a bright smile with Ekta Kapoor, Tanusri Dasgupta, the Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms, and Mushtaq Shiekh, a film writer. The actress also posed with the Dream Girl 2 poster.

On the other hand, the lead of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday, shared a hilarious picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in the unseen picture from the set. In the text, she wrote, “Delivering a hit.” Further, she revealed that this picture has nothing to do with the film’s plot.

In contrast, Ananya’s team members took to her Instagram to share a BTS clip of Ananya Panday as she showed her action avatar. In the caption, she wrote, “On breaking the box office!!.”

So, what is your reaction to Dream Girl 2 success? Let us know in the comments box below.

