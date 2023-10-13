Elle Beauty Awards: Shanaya Kapoor shines in sequin Michael Kors outfit, Ananya Panday goes divine in black gown

Movies | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 15:00:13
At the Elle Beauty Awards, it wasn’t just a celebration of beauty but a dazzling display of fashion finesse. Shanaya Kapoor lit up the night in a sequin-studded Michael Kors ensemble that could outshine a starry night. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday channelled her inner diva, gracing the event in a black gown that exuded an aura of timeless elegance, which looked like an inspiration from Zac Posen’s gown from his 2017 resort collection. The red carpet, quite literally, became a runway for these two fashion powerhouses, setting the evening on fire with their sartorial brilliance.

Decoding Shanaya Kapoor’s sparkling sequin look

When it comes to turning heads, Shanaya Kapoor knows the secret sauce, and at the Elle Beauty Awards, she stirred up quite the sensation. The starlet sashayed onto the red carpet in a Michael Kors outfit that’s not just your average fashion statement. Her ensemble featured a stretch viscose bodysuit with a price tag that could make your wallet shiver (a cool 60,000/- approximately, as per the website). But that’s not all. The real showstopper was the Hand-Embroidered Sequin Stretch Jersey Pareo Skirt, which was nothing short of a work of art.

This skirt was no ordinary pareo; it was adorned with thousands of hand-embroidered sequins, creating a dazzling, shimmering effect. As if that wasn’t enough, a knotted detail at the hip descended into an asymmetric slit, allowing for both ease of movement and a sultry reveal of skin. Shanaya Kapoor sealed the deal with her sleek straight hair, a glowy dewy makeup look that was nothing short of perfection, and a pair of diamond ear studs. If there’s one thing that night proved, it’s that Shanaya Kapoor is a fashion force to be reckoned with!

Ananya Panday blooms with black elegance.

Ananya Panday made sure to put the “glam” in glamour at the Elle Beauty Awards. Dressed in a beautiful black voluminous gown, she looked every bit the style diva. This stunning ensemble featured a deep sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice that sculpted her silhouette flawlessly. But the real star of the show? The gown’s extravagant volume at the bottom, which brought a touch of drama to the red carpet.

Completing her look, Ananya opted for a pulled-back ponytail, sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and nude lips, adding an extra dose of elegance to her attire. It’s worth noting that the gown appeared to be a nod to the legendary designer Zac Posen, seemingly inspired by his 2017 resort collection. Ananya Panday’s style game was on point, and she was a vision in black, proving once again that she’s a true fashionista to watch out for.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

