Esha Gupta dazzles in black U-neck outfit, see bold photodump

Esha Gupta keeps her fashion in check as picks up a stylish bold u-neck bodycon outfit. Sharing a photodump on her social media handle, the actress gave off nothing but goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 07:55:37
Amidst the grandeur of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, Esha Gupta, a prominent Indian artiste, has graced the occasion with her captivating presence. On the festival’s second day, Esha left everyone in awe as she effortlessly adorned herself in a flawlessly fitting bodycon ensemble. Let us delve into the captivating world of Esha Gupta’s latest look, unveiled at Cannes 2023.

Esha Gupta’s stunning look in black at Cannes

As the cameras flashed and the world’s gaze fell upon her, Esha Gupta’s impeccable fashion choice at Cannes 2023 elevated her status as a true fashion icon. In the photodump that she shared on her social media handle, we can see Esha Gupta wearing a sheer u-neckline black bodycon outfit. The outfit further featured a sleek border of silver embellished chain. Esha completed the look with her sleek hairbun, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Nights in Cannes” and further added in the details for her OOTN.

Check out below-

Work Front

From her debut in the film industry with the movie “Jannat 2” to her notable performances in films like “Raaz 3D” and “Rustom,” she has captivated audiences with her compelling portrayals. Esha’s ability to embody her characters with depth and conviction has garnered critical acclaim and established her as a talented performer. She was last seen in the popular web series, Aashram.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

