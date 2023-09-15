Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights

Esha Gupta has regularly impressed fashion enthusiasts and style icons with her exquisite taste in the western drapes. Whether it be a thigh-high slit dress, plunging gown, mini dress, or pantsuit, she knows to carry them all boldly. This time, the diva gets weekend-ready in a multi-color dress.

Esha Gupta’s Bold Look In Strapless Multi-colour Bodycon

On Friday afternoon, Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous photo. In the image, she can be seen wearing a multi-colored bodycon dress. The strapless detail gives her a bold and sensual look. With the popping printed visuals, she looks weekend-ready.

But wait, there is more! With her open hairstyle, she completes her look. The dewy makeup gives her a sophisticated appearance. The nude lips complement the pop color dress. Under the silhouette lights, the actress posed sultry, making fans’ jaws drop.

Esha Gupta Work Front

The diva made her debut with Jannat 2 and also won the Best Female Debut Award from Filmfare Awards. Other than that, she has also worked in films like Raaz 3D, Rustom, Baadshaho, Chakravyuh, and others. In addition, she enjoys huge fandom through her social media presence. She has more than 15 million followers on her profile.

Did you like Esha Gupta’s bold look in a multi-color dress? Please share with us in the comments box.