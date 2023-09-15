Movies | Celebrities

Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights

Esha Gupta is known to turn heads with her fashion. Recently, the beauty served a bold look in a strapless bodycon dress on her Instagram handle. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 19:00:29
Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights 851824

Esha Gupta has regularly impressed fashion enthusiasts and style icons with her exquisite taste in the western drapes. Whether it be a thigh-high slit dress, plunging gown, mini dress, or pantsuit, she knows to carry them all boldly. This time, the diva gets weekend-ready in a multi-color dress.

Esha Gupta’s Bold Look In Strapless Multi-colour Bodycon

On Friday afternoon, Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous photo. In the image, she can be seen wearing a multi-colored bodycon dress. The strapless detail gives her a bold and sensual look. With the popping printed visuals, she looks weekend-ready.

Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights 851816

But wait, there is more! With her open hairstyle, she completes her look. The dewy makeup gives her a sophisticated appearance. The nude lips complement the pop color dress. Under the silhouette lights, the actress posed sultry, making fans’ jaws drop.

Esha Gupta Work Front

The diva made her debut with Jannat 2 and also won the Best Female Debut Award from Filmfare Awards. Other than that, she has also worked in films like Raaz 3D, Rustom, Baadshaho, Chakravyuh, and others. In addition, she enjoys huge fandom through her social media presence. She has more than 15 million followers on her profile.

Did you like Esha Gupta’s bold look in a multi-color dress? Please share with us in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker 851116
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker
Esha Gupta is one hot mess in this lavender bikini set, see photos 850323
Esha Gupta is one hot mess in this lavender bikini set, see photos
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out 821314
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta's burning hot avatar in pics 820855
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta's bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot 819896
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta’s bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight 818448
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight

Latest Stories

Anushka Sen gets warm ‘fan welcome’ in Seoul, Korea 851715
Anushka Sen gets warm ‘fan welcome’ in Seoul, Korea
Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan Comes With A Huge Surprise In 3 New Avatars 851932
Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan Comes With A Huge Surprise In 3 New Avatars
Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families! 851898
Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families!
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851919
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday
Sreeleela Goes Divine In Silhouette Hour Wearing White Anarkali With Jhumkas, See Photos 851762
Sreeleela Goes Divine In Silhouette Hour Wearing White Anarkali With Jhumkas, See Photos
Deepika Padukone did not charge single penny for ‘Jawan’ cameo, read 851895
Deepika Padukone did not charge single penny for ‘Jawan’ cameo, read
Read Latest News