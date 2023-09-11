Movies | Celebrities

Esha Gupta is one hot mess in this lavender bikini set, see photos

Esha Gupta sure knows how to turn up the heat, and her recent Instagram posts from her Portugal getaway are proof of that! The Bollywood diva shared a sizzling set of pictures that left her fans absolutely mesmerized.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023
In a bold and sheer lavender bikini set, Esha exuded confidence and glamour, showcasing her enviable curves with the grace of a queen. With a stylish lilac sun cap and her hair cascading down, she looked like an absolute bombshell, setting the bar high for summer hot body goals.

Now, let’s talk about Portugal’s stunning beaches that served as the backdrop for Esha Gupta’s glamorous photoshoot.

Portugal is renowned for its breathtaking coastline, boasting some of Europe’s most picturesque beaches. From the golden sands of Praia da Rocha to the hidden coves of Lagos, Portugal offers a diverse range of beach experiences. With crystal-clear waters and a Mediterranean climate, it’s the perfect destination for beach lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Esha Gupta’s choice to flaunt her style in the midst of Portugal’s natural beauty not only highlights her fashion-forward sensibilities but also showcases the allure of this European paradise. Whether it’s lounging on the beach or exploring the charming coastal towns, Portugal offers the ideal blend of fashion and relaxation for the discerning traveler.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

