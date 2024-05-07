Esha Gupta Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Ruched Gown, Stebin Ben Says ‘Slaying…’

Esha Gupta is one of the few names who does it effortlessly when it comes to rocking fearless and risky outfits. She has the perfect figure and grace to carry every look to perfection. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her unique styles, making her an inspiration for many. For her recent photoshoot, the diva showcased her mesmerizing side by wearing a beautiful dual-color gown.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha gave her fans a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot. The actress graced her look in an off-shoulder gown. The outfit has a fitting bodice followed by a ruched bottom, creating a mesmerizing view. The skinny fit defines Esha’s jaw-dropping figure. Her new look is a combination of chic style and a fearless approach, while the white and pink mix of colors looks oh-so-breathtaking.

But wait, that’s not all! Esha adorns her look with a mid-part hairstyle, giving her elegant vibes. The white stone choker and earrings add an extra dose of glamour. The edgy jawline, shiny cheeks, rosy eye shadow, and nude pink lips complement her overall appearance. In the striking moments, Esha looked breathtakingly beautiful in the sun kissed light.

Esha’s charm left Stebin Ben awestruck, and he wrote in the comments, “Slaying all the time.” While many others expressed their views through emoticons.