Esha Gupta is one of the most talented and beautiful divas that we have around in the Hindi entertainment industry. In all these years, Esha Gupta has worked immensely hard as a performer and that’s why, come what may, Esha has always manage to strike a balance in between her personal life and professional life. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing for her as slowly and steadily, she’s managed to establish her niche and swag like a true queen across different formats of performing arts. Esha is immensely loved and admired by the audience and that’s why, come what may, all her social media posts always manages to grab a lot of attention for all the good reasons.

Each and every time Esha Gupta drops a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, internet as well as fans truly feel the heat and go bananas for real in the true sense of the term. This time however, we see a different and spiritual side of Esha Gupta. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Esha Gupta was seen offering her prayers and looking all stylish and graceful in an elegant, desi avatar in blue salwar suit and well, seeing the same, we are absolutely loving it and for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and droolworthy, ain’t it? Isn’t it a unique and different side of Esha Gupta that we all didn’t explore before? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com