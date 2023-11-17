Esha Gupta turns heads in red embroidered sharara set [Photos]

Esha Gupta turned heads recently in a stunning red sharara suit adorned with golden Zari work. The eye-catching ensemble featured a kurta with intricate golden buti work, paired with white flared pants boasting the same delicate detailing. Completing the look was a red churni with embellishments, adding a touch of traditional elegance.

Esha’s choice of a wavy hairdo and sleek eyebrows perfectly complemented her overall appearance, accentuating her striking eyes and pink lips. The actress sealed the deal with a bold touch – vibrant red lips and a pair of statement Jhumkas.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike couldn’t help but applaud Esha Gupta’s style, as she effortlessly combined classic elements with contemporary charm in this unforgettable outfit. The actress continues to make waves not only on the big screen but also on the fashion front, showcasing her fashion-forward choices and leaving a lasting impression.

About Esha’s work

On the work front, Esha Gupta has been making significant strides in the Bollywood film industry. The versatile actress has graced the silver screen with her talent in various noteworthy movies. From her impactful debut in “Jannat 2” to her compelling performances in films like “Raaz 3D” and “Rustom,” Esha has showcased her ability to seamlessly portray diverse roles. Her cinematic journey reflects a commitment to both commercial and critically acclaimed projects, earning her recognition for her acting prowess. As she continues to evolve as an artist, audiences eagerly anticipate Esha Gupta’s upcoming projects, eager to witness more of her captivating performances on the big screen. Her recent work in Aashram earned her immense love.