Esha Gupta ups her glam in designer embellished bodycon gown, check out

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share pictures as she decked up for the Times Awards. The actress looked stunning in her embellished sheer gown, and we are in love

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 02:46:26
Esha Gupta has carved a noteworthy career as an actor in the entertainment industry. With her striking beauty and immense talent, she has captivated audiences with her performances on the silver screen. Esha made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Jannat 2” in 2012, which garnered critical acclaim and established her as a promising newcomer. Since then, she has been a part of various successful films, showcasing her versatility in roles spanning different genres.

Esha’s on-screen presence exudes confidence and charm, and her dedication to her craft has earned her a loyal fan base. Alongside her acting pursuits, Esha has also made her mark as a fashion icon, gracing the covers of esteemed magazines and endorsing renowned brands. With her talent and charisma, Esha Gupta continues to make waves in the world of entertainment, leaving an indelible impression on audiences and industry insiders alike.

Esha at ITC Royal Bengal

The actress recently attended Times Awards in Kolkata. Looking all spectacular and resplendent in her sheer embellished deep neck gown, the actress exuded nothing but grace in the pictures. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and pink lips.

Check out below-

Times Awards

The Times Awards is an esteemed recognition ceremony organized by a leading media organization, The Times Group. It aims to honor excellence across various fields, including but not limited to entertainment, business, sports, and social contributions. The awards celebrate individuals and entities that have made significant achievements and contributions in their respective domains.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

