Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic

Esha Gupta keeps her bossy magic vibes on check in her sheer pink adorns. She decked up in a stylish pink top that she teamed with hot pink satin trouser pants. Check it out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 10:46:00
Get ready to be enchanted by the vivacious and boss babe vibes of the one and only Esha Gupta as she unleashes her playful side in sheer pink ensembles. This Bollywood diva knows how to make heads turn, and she left no stone unturned as she shared stunning pictures on her Instagram handle.

Esha Gupta stuns in pink

With a touch of allure and a sprinkle of confidence, Esha rocked her look with sheer elegance. Her makeup game was on point, with a dewy touch that highlighted her radiant features. Sporting a sleek mid-parted hairbun, she added an extra dose of sophistication to her already captivating aura. And let’s not forget those hot pink stilettos that were the cherry on top of her stylish ensemble. Posing like an absolute boss lady, Esha Gupta exuded nothing but goals, proving once again that she’s the ultimate fashion icon we all aspire to be. Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of inspiration and a generous serving of fashion envy as Esha sets the fashion world ablaze with her fierce and fabulous style!

Work Front

Esha has graced numerous Bollywood films, showcasing her versatility and skill as an actor. Her notable works include memorable roles in movies such as “Jannat 2,” “Raaz 3D,” “Rustom,” and “Baadshaho.” Esha Gupta’s on-screen presence is a testament to her dedication and passion for her craft, leaving audiences captivated with each portrayal.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News