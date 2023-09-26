Movies | Celebrities

Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success, 1st meeting with SRK, desire to work with Salman Khan

Sanya Malhotra, known for her versatility and remarkable performances, shared her thoughts on the film Jawan’s success and her aspirations in the world of Bollywood in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 14:48:26
Talented actress Sanya Malhotra, known for her versatility and remarkable performances, shared her thoughts on the film Jawan’s success and her aspirations in the world of Bollywood in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. Sanya was ecstatic about the warm reception Jawan had received from both critics and the audience. The film, known for its gripping storyline and powerful performances, struck a chord with viewers nationwide. Sanya expressed her gratitude towards the team and fans, attributing the film’s success to their collective efforts.

During the interview, Sanya reminisced about her first meeting with Bollywood legend, Shah Rukh Khan. She described the encounter as a surreal and unforgettable moment in her life. Sanya has had the privilege of sharing the screen with two of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She spoke about the valuable experiences she gained while working with them.

Aamir Khan, known for his dedication, left a profound impact on Sanya’s approach to her craft. Working alongside Shah Rukh Khan was a dream come true, and she expressed her admiration for his warmth and professionalism. In the interview, Sanya also revealed her desire to work with yet another Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan. Sanya expressed her eagerness to explore diverse roles and genres, and working with Salman Khan would be a dream project for her. Sanya’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable, and her dedication to her craft continues to shine through in her performances.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

