Farhan Akhtar is one of the most popular and admired performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Not just as a popular director, Farhan Akhtar is also someone who’s achieved quite a lot as a singer, filmmaker, Producer and actor. He’s the perfect example of a media and entertainment fraternity professional who’s always managed to set examples the right way in his professional career and well, we truly love it and for real. Well, if we tell you all that apart from all this, Farhan Akhtar also takes out time for National and International concerts, you will be happily stunned for real. While the execution game always remains spot on from him and his team’s end, this time, he sadly informed one and all that he has had to cancel his upcoming tour of Australia. In his post, the media maverick wrote,

“To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With love, Farhan.”

