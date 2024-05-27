Fashion Face-Off: Hina Khan Vs. Avneet Kaur: Who Stuns In Lehenga With Ruffle Sleeves Blouse

Lehengas with ruffle sleeves blouses are a trendy and stylish choice in ethnic wear, and both Hina Khan and Avneet Kaur are well-known for their fashion sense and have recently showcased their stunning takes on this fashionable look. Let’s dive into their styles and see who stuns face-off in this fashion.

Hina Khan And Avneet Kaur’s Lehenga Set Appearance-

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is known for her elegant and sophisticated style. She opts for classic and timeless pieces that enhance her graceful demeanor. Hina exudes a dramatic flair in her lehenga with a ruffle-sleeved blouse. She wears a sheer black fabric with gold work embellished with flared lehenga. The ruffled sleeves with plunging neckline add a voluminous and eye-catching element to her look, making a stunning fashion statement. She pairs her ensemble with statement jewelry, like silver earrings and rings, and fashioned her hair in a low ponytail and minimal makeup with matte lips that are elegant and polished to complete the look.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur brings a youthful and playful charm to her fashion choices. Avneet’s blue sequin embellished with red and gold work flared lehenga and ruffle sleeves plunging neckline blouse adds a fun and flirty touch to her outfit. The ruffles match her vibrant personality with a whimsical and youthful vibe. She compliments her look with modern accessories, such as minimalistic jewelry like red earrings, and stylish hairdos in sleek and fresh makeup with brown shade, enhancing her youthful and trendy appeal.

Hina Khan and Avneet Kaur bring their unique flair to the lehenga with a ruffle-sleeved blouse, each stunning in its own right. Whether you are drawn to Hina’s elegant sophistication or Avneet’s youthful charm, both actresses showcase how this fashionable look can be interpreted in different and equally stunning ways.