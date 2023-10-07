Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor is back in the town after attending Paris Fashion Week.

Sonam Kapoor turns princess in a satin gown.

Sonam styles her look with statement accessories and makeup.

The ultimate style icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is back in the town after her grand appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Earlier, she served classy fashion goals in a teal blue co-ord set, and today, she is making hearts flutter with her princess avatar. She is known to pull off styles like a pro, whether ethnic or western.

Sonam Kapoor’s Princess Look In Satin Gown

The stunning Sonam Kapoor treats her fans with her new avatar on her Instagram handle. In the set of photos, she can be seen nailing her look. She turns princess in the stunning silk gown from the shelves of the brand Roksanda, and this dress costs 1.71 lakh. She was styled perfectly by her stylist sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam’s princess gown features balloon sleeves with the flowy gown in silk fabric. The marble-painted digital print looks alluring. While the black belt addition to the sides perfectly combines with the pastel hue and adds an extra dose of glamour.

On the other hand,Sonam completes her stylish look with geometric shape statement earrings, classy handbags, and high heels. Her appearance elevated with the shadowed eyes, contoured cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

While in the caption, she revealed the event Sonam got dressed up for. “Went for the @the_economic_times

ET Retail Fashion & Apparel Summit

As a Key note speaker ! What a wonderful talk and such insightful questions! Thank you so much for having me!”

