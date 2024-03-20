Fashion Slayer: Shriya Saran Turns Up The Heat In A Bold Blue Belle Gown, See Photos!

Shriya Saran, a gorgeous Indian actress, is recognized for her daring style that seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary trends. Her design aesthetic displays confidence and flair, from vibrant ethnic wear to elegant modern outfits. Her fashion choices strike the perfect combination of heritage and contemporary refinement and experimentation, making her a style icon beloved by millions of fans. Shriya enjoys experimenting and has continuously captivated the fashion industry with her eclectic and daring choices, such as her recent appearance in a blue belle gown. Take a look below:

Shriya Saran’s Blue Belle Gown Appearance-

The Music School actress dropped many images on Instagram, such as her appearance in a blue belle gown. The outfit consists of a navy blue plunging neckline; satin puffed shoulder full sleeves, ruched fabric side midriff cut-out asymmetric hemline with an attached straight skirt belle gown. The outfit is from Tanieya Khanuja, and it costs Rs. 84,800. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted highlighted bun hairstyle with loose front bangs. The diva opted for a nude makeup shade with nude and black smudge eyeshadow, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and blue stone embellished earrings, silver and diamond rings, and bracelets by Hyba Jewels paired with black stilettos. In the pictures, she shows her oozing posture and opts for a killer look while gazing at the camera.

