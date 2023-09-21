Movies | Celebrities

Festive Perfection! Malaika Arora’s pearl white embellished saree and daring deep neck blouse design

Malaika Arora, made a stunning appearance in a pearl-white saree that epitomized perfection. Scroll below to check on the stunning photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 15:52:10
Festive celebrations got a glamorous upgrade when Bollywood’s own style icon, Malaika Arora, made a stunning appearance in a pearl-white saree that epitomized perfection. This opulent saree wasn’t just a piece of clothing; it was a work of art, embellished with intricate embroidery detailing that added a touch of regal elegance to her ensemble.

But what truly set Malaika’s look on fire was her choice of blouse. It was no ordinary blouse, mind you. This daring piece of couture was designed to make heads turn and tongues wag. With its sleeveless cropped silhouette and a plunging neckline that flirted with the bold side, it was a bold statement that showcased her toned physique and added a modern twist to her traditional attire.

Malaika’s eye for detail was evident in her choice of accessories. An embroidered belt cinched at her waist, drawing attention to her enviable hourglass figure. It was a masterstroke that highlighted her curves while adding an extra layer of sophistication to her look. And let’s not forget the statement necklace, the high heels that added a dash of glamour, a chic ring that sparkled like a star, and a center-parted bun that kept her hair effortlessly elegant.

Take a quick glance at the photos:

The finishing touches were nothing short of makeup perfection. Bold smoky eyeshadow gave her eyes an alluring intensity, while a luscious chocolate brown lip shade added a touch of mystery and sophistication. Malaika Arora’s festive attire wasn’t just an outfit; it was a celebration of fashion and style. It was a reminder that when it comes to looking fabulous during festivities, she reigns supreme, setting trends that leave everyone in awe. In her pearl-white saree and daring deep neck blouse, she was a vision of festive perfection, turning every event into a fashion spectacle.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

