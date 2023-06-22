“Finding balance on and off”, what is Tamannaah Bhatia talking about?

ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular actress, has discovered the key to finding balance in her life both on and off the screen, and it lies in the transformative practice of yoga, check out her post below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 20:30:58
Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular actress, has discovered the key to finding balance in her life both on and off the screen, and it lies in the transformative practice of yoga. On World Yoga Day, she took to her Instagram handle to share a series of captivating pictures, accompanied by a heartfelt note. In her post, she expressed how she has found a positive shift in her life after visiting Sadhguru, a renowned spiritual guru.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all on the path of finding balance

Sharing a series of pictures from an Ashram, where we can see her in a calming gesture, looking stunning in salwar suit, she wrote, “Finding balance on and off the mat! For the longest time yoga for me was all about getting the posture correct, doing all asanas the right way. But all that changed last year. Through the teachings of @sadhguru and during my visits to the @isha.foundation, I began to truly understand the true purpose of yoga. Simply put, it is an intricate, detailed user’s manual of the body. If you look beyond the asanas, it will open up a whole new world.”

“I’ve taken the learnings and created a way of life that helps me to listen, explore, and to unlock the hidden potentials within myself. Every practice of yoga today takes me on a journey of self-discovery, revealing the intricate connection between the breath, mind, and spirit. I hope that in the future, we don’t have to dedicate a day for yoga to celebrate its true potential… but that it becomes a part of our journey to becoming the best versions of ourselves… both physically and mentally! Happy International Yoga Day… now go unlock your full potential.”

Here take a look at the post-

Isha Foundation

The Isha Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned spiritual leader and yogi. The foundation is dedicated to promoting individual well-being and global harmony through various initiatives. At the core of Isha Foundation’s teachings is the idea of inner transformation through yoga and meditation practices. They offer programs and workshops that aim to provide tools for self-transformation, stress management, and enhanced well-being. Additionally, the foundation is actively involved in environmental conservation, social outreach, and rural development projects.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

