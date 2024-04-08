Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora dropped a video of herself showcasing her not-so-desi style in a saree with a white shirt. Check out the new look in the video below.

The queen of hearts and an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, Malaika Arora, is making hearts flutter with her new look in a not-so-desi avatar. The stunning beauty never ceases to impress with her sartorial choices wherever she goes. She pulls every look like a pro, from body-hugging dresses to bossy pantsuits. In her recent glimpse, the actress showcases how to flip it swag in a not-so-desi avatar wearing a saree.

Redefining the trend, Malaika wore a black satin saree for her latest photoshoot, embracing timeless elegance. The Chaiya Chaiya girl didn’t wear a simple saree but a pre-stitched black saree that looked like a flowy bottom, while the long pallu looked stunning. She pairs her look with a white shirt that looks classy. Malaika secured her saree with a black belt on her curves. With this monochromatic look, the actress looks too hot to handle.

Malaika continues to slay with her makeup and style. The actress opted for a sleek high ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication. The smokey eye makeup with winged eyeliner gives her an edgy vibe. She sealed her look perfectly with rosy red cheeks, a dewy base, and nude pink lips; the black high heels and stilettos complemented her appearance.

Throughout the photoshoot, Malaika flipped her saree swag like a pro. The way she flipped her pallu looked stunning. At the same time, her attitude and charm left us spellbound.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s black saree glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.