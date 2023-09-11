Movies | Celebrities

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, the journey of our favourite stars often begins with dreams in their eyes and a passion for acting. As they climb the ladder of success, we witness their transformation into icons of beauty and grace.

We have unearthed some rare and unseen photos of Bollywood legends like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Preity Zinta from the initial stages of their careers. These pictures not only showcase their radiant charm but also remind us of their humble beginnings.

In the photos, a glimpse of their early days was seen where their natural beauty shone without the layers of makeup and stardom. In one of the photos, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone were seen sitting together. They were spotted without makeup. The occasion appeared to be the one where the two joined to watch the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Meanwhile, Aishwarya is seen eating something while chatting.

On the other hand, the photos of Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Preity Zinta are from the sets of their film. They are seen in their character look in these throwback photos. Finally, Shabana Azmi and Rekha’s photo is adorable. It is a printout cutting in which Rekha is seen giving a peck to Shabana as she won the Best Actress award in the year 1984. Check these throwback photos of your favourite celebrities.