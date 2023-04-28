From Mutton Curry to Chicken Dishes: Kriti Sanon reveals her culinary skills

Check out this viral funny video of Kriti Sanon from The Kapil Sharma show where she has interesting things to say about her culinary skills

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and gorgeous divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, she’s truly managed to get the kind of success and fame that she always wanted as a professional artiste. Her fans and loyal legion of admirers love her for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, come what may, they never really stop showing her appreciation in order to motivate them the right way.

Whenever Kriti Sanon has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, it has always resulted in fun and hilarious moments for herself as well as the audience. Even the host Kapil Sharma who’s a dear friend of Kriti Sanon has always been very sweet and kind to her. Well, that’s why, during a fun interaction, when Kriti was asked about the kind of dishes she knows how to make, Kapil Sharma had a hilarious response in return. From mutton to chicken dishes, Kriti Sanon spoke about all of it. Want to check out the video folks? See below yourself –

