ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

From Mutton Curry to Chicken Dishes: Kriti Sanon reveals her culinary skills

Check out this viral funny video of Kriti Sanon from The Kapil Sharma show where she has interesting things to say about her culinary skills

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 09:48:59
From Mutton Curry to Chicken Dishes: Kriti Sanon reveals her culinary skills

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and gorgeous divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, she’s truly managed to get the kind of success and fame that she always wanted as a professional artiste. Her fans and loyal legion of admirers love her for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, come what may, they never really stop showing her appreciation in order to motivate them the right way.

Check out this viral funny video of Kriti Sanon from The Kapil Sharma Show:

Whenever Kriti Sanon has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, it has always resulted in fun and hilarious moments for herself as well as the audience. Even the host Kapil Sharma who’s a dear friend of Kriti Sanon has always been very sweet and kind to her. Well, that’s why, during a fun interaction, when Kriti was asked about the kind of dishes she knows how to make, Kapil Sharma had a hilarious response in return. From mutton to chicken dishes, Kriti Sanon spoke about all of it. Want to check out the video folks? See below yourself –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate the cuteness factor of Kriti Sanon in this video? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral
When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Latest Stories
Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment strengthen partnership, announcing new shows and subsequent seasons
Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment strengthen partnership, announcing new shows and subsequent seasons
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
IWMBuzz Revisits Baahubali 2
IWMBuzz Revisits Baahubali 2
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani
Bhumi Pednekar in silver shimmery transparent see-through dress, a vision indeed
Bhumi Pednekar in silver shimmery transparent see-through dress, a vision indeed
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Read Latest News