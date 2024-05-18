From Western to Traditional Outfits: Look into Manushi Chhillar’s Top-Notch Fashion Choices!

Manushi Chhillar’s gorgeous fashion selections have captivated hearts wherever she goes. Manushi can carry off any look, from elegant Western clothes to ethnic outfits to perfection. This time, she shared stunning pictures of herself as she donned various outfits for an Instagram photoshoot. Let’s have a look.

Manushi Chhillar’s Western and Ethnic Outfits Appearance-

Pink Mini Dress

The diva looked dazzling in a light pink mini-dress. The outfit features a spaghetti strappy midriff fitted with a silver sequin embellished mini dress, which adds a glittery element to her simple dress. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted bun hairstyle with loose bangs, minimal makeup with peach matte lips, and an accessories outfit with a silent necklace, a ring, and heels.

Black Co-ord Set

Manushi Chhillar flaunts her dashing outfit in a black coordinated set. The outfit consists of a black with white-lined printed deep V-neckline, a crop top with full sleeves, and high-waisted matching pants, which add a glam, professional look. She finished off her look with sleek side-parted wavy open tresses, heavy base makeup, and brown matte lips. To complement her outfit, she wore accessories like a silver bracelet, a ring, and ear hoops.

Red Lehenga Set

The actress looked gorgeous in a red Lehenga set. She donned a red with an intricate embroidered deep neckline, mega sleeves blouse, matching high-waisted flared skirt, and sheer border dupatta, giving an elegant look to the Lehenga ensemble. She completes her dazzling appearance in a middle-parted wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with brown lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond embellished necklace, earrings, and a ring, which elevates her look.

Strapless Slit Dress

The diva opted for a stunning printed slit dress. She wore a strapless printed sweetheart neckline, midriff fitted, flared, ruffled, layered thigh-high slit dress, which is the perfect look for the summer day. She rounded off her look with side-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for simple base makeup with peach glossy lips and accessories, including her outfit with silver rings and a bracelet paired with off-white heels.

Blue Co-ord Set

The actress opted for a blue co-ord set. The outfit features a broad white strappy, U-neckline plain crop top with a light blue halter-neck style, front buttons featuring a jacket, and paired with matching jeans, which adds a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle look. The actress opted for minimal makeup with peach glossy lips and accessories, and her outfit was a silver bracelet, black shaded sunglasses, and black stilettos.

Beige Jacket Set

Manushi Chhillar flaunts her casual style in a beige jacket set. The outfit features a tube-style bralette with a high-waisted mini pencil skirt, lapel collar, and a full-sleeve jacket, creating a striking and captivating effect. She finished off her look with a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle. She opted for minimal makeup with peach matte lips and accessories, including her outfit with gold earrings, brown sunglasses, and a sling bag, which gives a finishing touch to her outfit.

Manushi Chhillar’s fashion style is top-notch. It blends the best of Western chic and traditional elegance. Her ability to carry diverse looks gracefully and confidently makes her a true fashion icon.