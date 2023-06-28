Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar

Bollywood actor Mir Sarwar who is known for his films Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Panipat, Shershaah etc, will be seen playing an important character in Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated film Gadar 2. Producer and directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is touted to meet all expectations of the original cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Mir recently featured in the Marathi film Raav Rambha which was a super hit.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mir Sarwar talks about his role in Gadar 2 and much more.

How is it to be part of Gadar 2?

It was a great experience to be part of Gadar 2 as it’s one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. People are going to like it for sure as it has many elements which will appeal to youngsters and elders alike.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha was a cult film. What will the USP be of Gadar 2?

Indeed, I do remember watching it multiple times when it was released about 2 decades ago. I am sure every character will get some benefit to be part of Gadar 2 as it’s amongst the most popular franchises we can say.

Take us through your role.

Well I can’t reveal much about my character in the film. However, I can say that I am playing a senior army officer’s character. I really loved working with Anil Sharma Sir. He is so passionate about his work.

You recently won accolades for your portrayal in a Marathi film. Tell us about it.

My debut Marathi film Raav Rambha is a superhit and my performance was appreciated by critics and masses. Kamal Nahata Ji also praised my work. I would like to say that it’s one of my best performances to date. I am getting a good response from the other Marathi filmmakers.

What are your expectations from Gadar 2?

I believe whoever is part of the film will get some mileage for sure. Looking forward to seeing the final outcome and see how much the audience will like it.