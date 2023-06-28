ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar

Mir Sarwar the talented and experienced Bollywood actor talks about his upcoming film Gadar 2 and much more. Read to know more about the Sunny Deol starrer film.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 17:03:16
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar

Bollywood actor Mir Sarwar who is known for his films Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Panipat, Shershaah etc, will be seen playing an important character in Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated film Gadar 2. Producer and directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is touted to meet all expectations of the original cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Mir recently featured in the Marathi film Raav Rambha which was a super hit.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mir Sarwar talks about his role in Gadar 2 and much more.

How is it to be part of Gadar 2?

It was a great experience to be part of Gadar 2 as it’s one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. People are going to like it for sure as it has many elements which will appeal to youngsters and elders alike.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha was a cult film. What will the USP be of Gadar 2?

Indeed, I do remember watching it multiple times when it was released about 2 decades ago. I am sure every character will get some benefit to be part of Gadar 2 as it’s amongst the most popular franchises we can say.

Take us through your role.

Well I can’t reveal much about my character in the film. However, I can say that I am playing a senior army officer’s character. I really loved working with Anil Sharma Sir. He is so passionate about his work.

You recently won accolades for your portrayal in a Marathi film. Tell us about it.

My debut Marathi film Raav Rambha is a superhit and my performance was appreciated by critics and masses. Kamal Nahata Ji also praised my work. I would like to say that it’s one of my best performances to date. I am getting a good response from the other Marathi filmmakers.

What are your expectations from Gadar 2?

I believe whoever is part of the film will get some mileage for sure. Looking forward to seeing the final outcome and see how much the audience will like it.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Actress Anushka Srivastava is inspired by Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Actress Anushka Srivastava is inspired by Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s suggestion impresses Ranimaa
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s suggestion impresses Ranimaa
Read Latest News