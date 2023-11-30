Galactic Glam! Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan keep it edgy in bold outfits

Buckle up, fashion lovers, because Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan just crash-landed at a Vogue event, transforming the runway into their cosmic fashion playground.

Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s look

Tamannaah, our celestial-style maven, took the stage in a golden-toned breastplate that practically screamed, “I’m a star, behold!” Paired boldly with a draped black skirt, she effortlessly navigated the intersection of bold and chic. Soft makeup and cascading tresses added the right touch of glam, giving us major “effortlessly fabulous” vibes. Tamannaah decoded the fashion constellation, proving that ruling the runway is an art, and she’s the master artist.

Decoding Shruti Haasan’s look

Now, onto Shruti Haasan, who graced the event in a sheer corseted velvet gown that’s as daring as a meteor shower on a starry night. The gown didn’t play it safe – thigh slit? Check. Statement shoulder? Double-check. With luscious wavy locks and eyes smokier than a galaxy far, far away, Shruti brought a cosmic allure to the catwalk. Pink plum lips sealed the deal, and she topped it off with a diamond choker because, let’s face it, why not add a bit of stardust to an already stellar ensemble? Shruti Haasan decoded the celestial fashion cipher, leaving us in awe of her style meteorite.