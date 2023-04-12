Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and incredible divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Kriti Sanon has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we truly love her for all the right reasons. As an actress, Kriti Sanon has achieved humongous milestones in her career so far and well, we truly love it. Her swag and charm knows no limits and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new and interesting photos, videos and reels on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans the right way, netizens truly love it in the true sense of the term.

Kriti Sanon’s throwback workout video goes viral on internet:

One of the most incredible and unbelievable things about Kriti Sanon is that come what may, Kriti Sanon loves to engage in workout. No matter how busy her schedule is, she loves to keep her fitness game on check and well, that’s quite an incredible thing indeed. So, for all you ladies out there who are hunting for some inspiration, today, we share with you all this special throwback video of Kriti Sanon where she’s seen having a nice time while working out. Want to get some inspiration going your way? See below folks –

Work Front:

Well, as far as work is concerned, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh.