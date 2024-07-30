Glamour Queens: Esha Gupta and Hansika Motwani Stun in Black

Black is Beautiful

Esha Gupta’s custom black gown was a masterclass in glamour and sophistication. The bandeau-style dress featured a structured fit, cutouts around the waist, and an open back, accentuating her toned physique. Her accessories, including a diamond-encrusted necklace, added to her overall glamour. The gown’s chest panel was adorned with exquisite lace details on the sides, adding a touch of femininity to the overall look. The floor-grazing design hugged Esha’s figure perfectly, and the backless style added an extra layer of sophistication.

Esha’s hair and makeup complemented her outfit flawlessly, with a side-parted curled look for her shoulder-length brunette tresses and a nude-toned makeup look highlighting her features. Her makeup look included full brows, a dewy base, bronzed skin, eyeliner, and mascara-laden eyes, finished with a mauve lip color. Esha Gupta’s overall appearance was a true showstopper on the red carpet.

Retro Revival

Hansika Motwani’s retro-inspired black dress perfectly blended vintage charm and modern sensibilities. The off-shoulder long black dress with a cutout around her torso was paired with big pearl drop earrings and a classic red rose bouquet. Her makeup look, featuring glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, added to the retro charm. The dress, courtesy of the clothing brand Ozeqo, was a stunning example of retro fashion.

Hansika’s accessories added to the retro vibe, with big pearl drop earrings and a classic red rose bouquet in hand. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding to the retro look. Hansika captioned the pictures, “In my retro era,” and we can’t help but agree. The actress is gearing up for her next Tamil film, “Rowdy Baby,” this photoshoot is the perfect teaser for what’s to come.

Both Esha Gupta and Hansika Motwani are known for their impeccable style and fashion sense. Their bold and beautiful choices have consistently impressed fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. In these latest looks, they have again proven why they are true glamour queens of the industry.

Esha Gupta’s red carpet look was a testament to her confidence and style, while Hansika Motwani’s retro-inspired photoshoot was a breath of fresh air in fashion. Both actresses have shown that black is a color that can be styled in many different ways, from glamorous and sophisticated to retro and charming.

Esha Gupta and Hansika Motwani are two actresses who know how to make a statement with their fashion choices. Their latest looks in black are a testament to their style and glamour, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.