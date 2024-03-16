Glamour Showdown: Kriti Sanon vs. Shilpa Shetty: Who Stuns In Evening Gown?

Kriti Sanon and Shilpa Shetty are fashion icons with distinct styles. Kriti’s style exudes timeless elegance through delicate silhouettes and subtle ensembles. Shilpa, on the other hand, stands out with her daring and unconventional choices. They are fashion icons in their own right, known for their impeccable style and fashion-forward choices. They continue to inspire their fans with their diverse fashion appearances, setting trends and raising the bar in fashion. They are admired for their fashion sensibilities, and their stunning appearances continue to set trends and inspire fashion enthusiasts worldwide. They both graced their appearance in a purple and pink gown, leaving fans wondering who looked hot in the evening gown outfit.

Kriti Sanon And Shilpa Shetty’s Evening Gown Appearance-

Kriti Sanon In Purple Gown

The B’town actress looked stunning in a purple gown. The outfit features a purple off-shoulder half-sleeves, sweetheart neckline, midriff pleated fitting, satin fabric floor-length gown with thigh-high slits. The outfit is from Naeem Khan. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, wavy look. The diva wore glam base makeup with a light purple eyeshadow, shimmery accentuated cheekbones, and pink glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and purple earrings, rings, and light purple high heels.

Shilpa Shetty In Pink Gown

The exquisite diva looks stunning in a pink gown. The diva shared multiple Instagram photos of herself wearing a light pink satin tissue fabric strapless, tube-style pleated bust and midriff look gown with a flared pleated fringed asymmetric hemline train. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva went for a matte finish makeup look with black smokey eyes and pale pink matte lips. She accessories her look with a silver and diamond layered necklace, bangles, and shiny pink high heels.

Comparing them, it’s impossible to decide who looked stylish in an evening gown.

What do you think about their stunning appearance? Let us know in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.