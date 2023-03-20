Malaika Arora is having her time in Goa. It’s the summer all around, and Goa is what we can have on our schedule to conquer. Owing to the same, Malaika Arora has now shared a moment as she takes her time out to visit Goa, as she has dearly missed the place. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share the picture, looking absolutely spicy hot in red.

In the picture, we can see Malaika Arora wearing a beautiful red pleated halter neck blouse. The actress completed the look with fuschia pink lips. The actress rounded the bikini wear with square black shades. Her hair looked perfect as she tied it up in a casual ponytail. The actress clicked the selfie in front of the pool, and wrote, “Goaaaa…I have missed you”

Here take a look-

Of late, Malaika Arora has been heading the headlines with her show Moving In With Malaika. The actress presented an open book in front of the audience, and gave them a glimpse of what happens in Malaika’s life. The show became popular amongst the netizens, as they could see a different Malaika altogether in the show.

Coming back to her bikini look from Goa, the actress got her fans in love once again. Netizens came in gushing to praise and appreciate the actress' spicy hot look in red bikini.