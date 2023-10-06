Movies | Celebrities

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide

Get ready to embark on a journey through the dazzling world of formal hairstyles, courtesy of the fabulous trio - Palak Tiwari, Shriya Saran, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 21:00:14
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858946
  • Highlights:
  • Palak Tiwari rocks wavy blonde hair with her one-shoulder black dress.
    Shriya Saran dazzles in medium waves, complementing her white top and silver skirt.
    Aditi Rao Hydari opts for sleek, chic straight hair, enhancing her black and white look.

Hey there, fashion-forward folks! Get ready to embark on a journey through the dazzling world of formal hairstyles, courtesy of the fabulous trio – Palak Tiwari, Shriya Saran, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Grab your virtual front-row seat as we dive into the styles that make heads turn at any fancy gathering.

1. Palak Tiwari’s Wavy Blonde Marvel

Let’s kick off this hairstyle extravaganza with Palak Tiwari and her mesmerizing wavy blonde hair. Picture this: Palak struts into the formal event, donning a stunning one-shoulder black bodycon dress. But it’s her wavy blonde locks that steal the show, adding an air of elegance and allure to her look.

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858951

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858952

Wave Rider’s Delight: If you’re yearning for Palak’s bewitching waves, it’s time to grab your curling wand and set sail on the sea of fabulous curls. These waves are your ticket to turning heads at any formal affair.

2. Shriya Saran’s Wavy Wonder

Next up, we have Shriya Saran, who knows how to make waves of her own! She dazzles in a white satin shirt top paired with a silver glittery midi skirt, but it’s her medium wavy hair that truly sets her apart. Those waves are like a shimmering accessory all on their own.

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858954

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858955

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858956

Wave It Like You Mean It: Channel Shriya’s confidence by embracing the magic of medium waves. A bit of styling and some texturizing spray, and you’ll be riding the wave of glamour at your next formal gathering.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sleek Straight Stunner

If sleek and chic is your jam, then Aditi Rao Hydari has the hairstyle inspiration you’ve been searching for. Aditi rocks a stylish black and white bodycon ensemble with a mid-parted gelled sleek straight hairdo that screams sophistication.

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858949

Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858950

Straight Up Glam: For those who prefer a polished look, Aditi’s style is the way to go. Grab your flat iron and some hair gel, and prepare to conquer your formal occasion with the confidence of a sleek and chic hairdo.

Conclusion: Your Formal Hair, Your Choice

In the world of formal hairstyles, these Bollywood stars serve as your guiding lights. Whether you’re captivated by the allure of wavy blonde locks like Palak, the shimmering medium waves of Shriya, or the sleek straight elegance of Aditi, remember that your hairstyle can be the pièce de résistance of your formal ensemble. So, pick your favorite, style it with flair, and get ready to turn heads at your next formal affair!

