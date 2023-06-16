ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn’t enjoy eating ‘food’, read

A video of Hansika Motwani is making rounds on the internet, where the actress reveals unknown things about her when asked by the interviewer, read below to know what the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress has said

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 22:05:24
A recent video featuring popular actress Hansika Motwani has been creating a buzz on the internet. In the video, the interviewer asks Hansika to reveal some lesser-known facts about herself, and the actress opens up about various aspects of her personality. Scroll down beneath to check on the video, to know what she said.

Things you didn’t know about Hansika

In a recently shared video, actress Hansika Motwani candidly discloses some lesser-known facts about herself, providing a glimpse into her personal traits. First and foremost, she admits to being a moody individual, implying that her moods tend to fluctuate. Additionally, she confesses to having a preference for keeping her head down while walking, suggesting a desire for privacy or a focused mindset. Another intriguing revelation is that she chooses to keep all her notifications turned off, indicating a desire for uninterrupted concentration or detachment from the digital world. Lastly, Hansika surprises viewers by expressing that she doesn’t derive pleasure from eating food, instead viewing it solely as a means of sustenance. These candid revelations from the actress shed light on her unique personality and provide fans with a deeper understanding of her individuality.

Check out-

Zee Zest sharing the video, wrote, “#ZeeZestDigitalCoverStar

A glimpse of what the real Hansika Motwani is all about! Check out five things that most people don’t know about @ihansika.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

