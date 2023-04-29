ADVERTISEMENT
Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra's 'oomph moment' during dance rehearsals is going viral

Check out this stunning BTS rehearsal dance video of Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Apr,2023 02:03:45
Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra are two of the most popular and admired actors that we have in the country at present. The two of them have been doing good quality work in the entertainment space for quite a long time and well, we truly love it and how. While Sidharth Malhotra has been actively working in the Hindi film industry since the year 2012 after Student Of The Year, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, became a part of the entertainment space since 2018 and well, ever since then, she’s grown tremendously in her career and how. The two of them performed on the big stage in ‘Thank God’ movie and well, the song ‘Manike’ was a grand success indeed.

Check out this stunning and sensational dance video of Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra from their rehearsal diaries:

Both Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra are extremely hardworking and well, that’s why, during the time of their rehearsals, they even worked hard to make things count. Well, right now, their old rehearsal video from the song ‘Manike’ is going viral and well, we are truly loving every bit of it for real. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks right away –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

