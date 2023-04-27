ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress

Check out how Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are winning hearts with their black cut-out slit dress

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Apr,2023 17:24:55
Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress

Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the most popular and admired performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end goes viral and in no time. Both Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, with every passing year, they have kept on getting bigger and better like a pro like no other. Their fans and admirers love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about them.

Check out these latest gorgeous photos of Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh:

The thing with both Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh is that come what may, their fans always love them and shower them with a lot of love and affection all the time. Well, this time, their stunning photos and videos are making us all melt in awe and well, we are truly in awe. While Nora Fatehi is burning hearts like stunning photos in white, Rakul Preet Singh is killing it like a diva in a black slit, cut-out outfit. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801950

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801951

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801943

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801944

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801945

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801946

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801947

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801948

Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi is a vision in white deep-neck outfit, Rakul Preet Singh slays in black cut-out slit dress 801949

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you both had to compare and rate their hotness and sensuality out of 10, how much will you rate them? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Nora Fatehi is all about Glam and sparkles in this custom catsuit, see pics
Nora Fatehi is all about Glam and sparkles in this custom catsuit, see pics
Rakul Preet Singh’s dramatic swirl in mirror work lehenga is pure delight
Rakul Preet Singh’s dramatic swirl in mirror work lehenga is pure delight
How Cute: Nora Fatehi shares vlog of in-flight experience, attends wedding of BFF
How Cute: Nora Fatehi shares vlog of in-flight experience, attends wedding of BFF
Tiger Shroff sends special, heartfelt gift to Rakul Preet Singh, guess what?
Tiger Shroff sends special, heartfelt gift to Rakul Preet Singh, guess what?
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Watch: Nora Fatehi's bold and beautiful Dilbar avatar is too gorgeous
Watch: Nora Fatehi's bold and beautiful Dilbar avatar is too gorgeous
Latest Stories
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Read Latest News