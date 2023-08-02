Here's How Kriti Sanon Makes Her Birthday Week Special

Kriti Sanon turned 33 years old on 27th July 2023. She celebrated her birthday just like a princess. The actress is one of the most famous and talented stars in Bollywood. She has worked hard over the year to get the spot where she is today. The actress today dropped her Birthday week special on her Instagram.

Kriti Sanon Special Birthday

Adipurush actress had a blast birthday week. From meeting her friends and family to enjoying the game zone in the mall, she did everything she wished for. Her birthday week was all about fun. She had an amazing breezy time on a beach vacation, walking on the streets, sipping coffee, and table game; she loved every bit.

Birthday should be the best time of the year. And Kriti Sanon had the most amazing week. Her smiling face and enthusiasm are undeniable.

Kriti Sanon’s Career

The diva started her career in Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, and slowly with her amazing performance, she became the queen of hearts. She has worked in films like Luka Chuppi, Bhediya, Shehzada, and many others. Recently she received a Film Fare award for being the best actress. With 54.3 million followers on her social media, she strongly impacts the audience.

