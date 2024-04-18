Here’s What Special Inside Malaika Arora’s Summer Lunch? Check Out

Malaika Arora is aging like fine wine. Her fitness inspires many, and she is known for her love of healthy eating. The diva frequently shares her passion for nutritious dishes on social media. The Chaiya Chaiya girl enjoys experimenting with fresh ingredients and incorporating superfoods into her meals. She often opts for colorful salads, smoothies, and lean protein sources. Malaika’s eating routine promotes a balanced diet that supports her active lifestyle. And if you are wondering what’s special about her summer lunch, let’s look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora dropped a photo on her story, sharing a glimpse of her summer special lunch. What’s special about her lunch today is that it is all stored in earthen pots. However, Malaika’s homemade lunch includes a South Indian taste with rasam sadam, roasted egg, beans porial, and papadum. That’s not all! She also had some complementary fried snacks.

Malaika Arora is a fitness queen, and her Instagram posts prove it. Her picturesque figure, even in her late 40s, inspires many to switch to a healthier diet and regular fitness regime. With her dedicated hours of workout, the actress leaves an impact on the young generation to balance health and life.

