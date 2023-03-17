Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the major success of his recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The movie stars him and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also has a special Kartik Aaryan cameo, given it is a Luv Ranjan’s film. However, as of now, a video of Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral on the internet as the actor can be seen recreating his wife Alia Bhatt’s epic scene from the movie Gully Boy, where the actress cries and screams ‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’.

With no much hurdles, Ranbir Kapoor nailed the expressions and recreated the same scene with ease. The actor can be seen in a casual hairdo, while he decked himself up in a casual black t-shirt.

Bombay Times sharing the video, asserted, “Epic 🤣 Ranbir Kapoor recreates wifey Alia Bhatt’s popular scene ‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’ with a twist! 🎥 : @jiosaavn”

Here take a look-

Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie did well at the box office, while audience hailed Alia and Ranveer’s chemistry on the screen. The two are set off for their next flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, that is directed by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both were seen together in the movie Brahmastra. The movie did well at the box office. It starred other stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others.

Of late, the couple celebrated together as Alia Bhatt turned 30. The actress shared a photodump on her social media handle too, where we can see her with RK and other friends celebrating together. Last year, they became proud parents of their first child Raha.