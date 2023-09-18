Hilarious! Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila get candid on camera

Movies | Celebrities

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila get candid on camera

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila all spotted together having their best times ever, scroll down beneath to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 19:00:42
It’s a laughter-filled extravaganza when you put Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kusha Kapila together in front of the camera! These three ladies know how to have a blast, and their recent video proves it.

Starting with the vivacious Shehnaaz Gill, known for her lively and infectious persona. She rocked a one-shoulder white dress that screamed elegance with a twist. Those frills and feathers on the sleeves and hem? Pure fashion magic! She completed the look with a sleek hairbun, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips. And those golden ear studs? A perfect finishing touch to her divine look.

Kusha Kapila, on the other hand, brought some serious glamour to the party. She sported a boxy textured blazer over a body-hugging bodice, oozing confidence and style. With a sleek ponytail and glowing makeup, she’s the definition of stunning.

And then there’s Bhumi Pednekar, who looked absolutely divine in her green one-shoulder gown. Her long wavy hair and minimal makeup perfectly complemented the outfit. It’s the kind of look that turns heads effortlessly.

Beyond their fabulous fashion sense, these three talented ladies have made their mark in the entertainment world. Shehnaaz Gill, with her bubbly charm, has won hearts not just on the small screen but also in the music industry. Bhumi Pednekar has proven herself as a versatile actress with a string of impactful roles, and Kusha Kapila’s comedic prowess and social media presence have made her a digital sensation.

Check out the video-

As they say, “main happiness hu main har jagah hu,” and this trio’s camaraderie in the video is proof that when these girls get together, laughter and good times are guaranteed. They embody the essence of a girls’ trip, and we’re here for it!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

