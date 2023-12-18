Hot Mess: Khushi Kapoor Shows Her Picturesque Figure In Bold Outfits

The stunning social media sensation Khushi Kapoor has been making headlines lately with her exceptional styling sense. She has garnered massive attention through her wardrobe collection. Her latest photoshoots in bold outfits are going viral on the internet.

Treating her fans this evening, Khushi Kapoor shares photos from her latest photoshoot in her Instagram story. She can be seen in different avatars, but one thing was common about all her looks was the boldness quotient. In one of her looks, Khushi can be seen wearing a see-through strapless corset top with sparkling silver embellishments around the burst. Paired with a bikini bottom underneath the sheer pants. She strikes a bold pose, accentuating her bust and hourglass figure.

In contrast, in the other click, she dons a silver metallic co-ord set, including plain pants and an abstract strapless top. Last but not least, Khushi dons a vintage strapless corset mini dress with a statement choker in the other look. Her messy hairstyle and toned legs look sexy. With all the picturesque photos, she looks nothing short of a hot mess.

Khushi Kapoor recently made her debut in films with the OTT film ‘The Archies on Netflix on December 7, 2023, alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and many others.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s new photoshoot? Share your thoughts in the comments box.