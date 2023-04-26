ADVERTISEMENT
How Cute: Nora Fatehi shares vlog of in-flight experience, attends wedding of BFF

Check out how Nora Fatehi is seen sharing her in-flight experience as she attends the wedding of her dear BFF

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 16:04:23
Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing good quality work in the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, we are truly proud of all her achievements as an artiste.

While she’s always been a very talented actress and dancer, not many people are possibly well aware of the fact that she’s also a very well-known singer. Earlier, in the past as well, she’s been a part of several interesting and engaging music videos and well, the results have always been in her favour and how.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Nora Fatehi:

The best and most amazing thing about Nora Fatehi is that come what may, she always takes her friendships in life with top priority and takes them seriously. Well, that’s why, if it is the occasion of wedding of her dear BFF aka ‘Best Friend Forever’, how on Earth can she give that a miss? Well, that’s why, she actually travelled all the way and shared a complete vlog of her in-flight experience. From traveling to meeting her dear friend and sharing a long note dedicated to her, Nora Fatehi did it all. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to share your views and opinions about Nora Fatehi’s cuteness, how much will you rate her and how? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

